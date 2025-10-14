Final Day! Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara HSBC Life Insurance that opened for subscription on Friday, October 10, will close on uesday, October 14. The mainboard issue has so far received a subdued response from the investors, as the IPO was subscribed only 0.27 times on Monday.

The unlisted shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company have been trading flat in the private market.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 100 and Rs 106 per share.

Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP as well as the Day 3 subscription status of Canara HSBC Life IPO will be in focus today. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO.