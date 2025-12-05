Final Day! Aequs IPO GMP In Focus On Day 3 Of Subscription

Aequs Ltd., Bengaluru-based precision component manufacturer specialising in aerospace solutions, will conclude its initial public offering on Friday, December 5.

On Day 2, the mainboard IPO was subscribed 11.1 times, led by Retail Investors who subscribed their quota 32 times. NIIs subscribed 16.82 times, whereas QIB subscription stood at 0.73 times.

According to BSE data, investors have bid for 46,66,29,960 shares against the 4,20,26,913 on offer, so far on Friday.

As the subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has continued to attract interest from private market investors, who use this metric to predict the expected share price ahead of listing.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has shown marginal decline since last few days, after showing minute gains since the announcement of the IPO price band. Private market investors will continue to monitor trends to gauge market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.