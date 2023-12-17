Familiar Names Throw Their Hats In 2024 IPO Market Revival Ring

CVC, one of Europe’s biggest private equity firms, had been exploring an IPO for several years before preparing in October to kick off a listing in Amsterdam, people familiar with the matter said. A month later it was all off the table. With European IPO markets in a parlous state – they have raised just $13.9 billion this year, and are on track for the lowest total in at least a decade, data compiled by Bloomberg show – the risk may have been deemed too great.