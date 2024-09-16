Fabtech Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO; Details Here

Fabtech Technologies Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering. The maiden offering of the pharmaceutical engineering company consists only of a fresh issue of 1.2 crore equity shares.

The company had 3.23 crore equity shares outstanding prior to the planned issue, it said in its draft red herring prospectus filed with the capital markets regulator.

Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and the BSE Ltd.

Proceeds worth Rs 120 crore from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements and Rs 30 crore will be marked for inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition.