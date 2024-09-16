NDTV ProfitIPOsFabtech Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Fabtech Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO; Details Here

The maiden offering of the pharmaceutical engineering company consists only of a fresh issue of 1.2 crore equity shares.

16 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.</p><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

(Source: Unsplash)

Fabtech Technologies Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering. The maiden offering of the pharmaceutical engineering company consists only of a fresh issue of 1.2 crore equity shares.

The company had 3.23 crore equity shares outstanding prior to the planned issue, it said in its draft red herring prospectus filed with the capital markets regulator.

Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and the BSE Ltd.

Proceeds worth Rs 120 crore from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements and Rs 30 crore will be marked for inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition.

ALSO READ

Northern Arc Capital, Arkade Developers Among 7 New IPOs This Week; Bajaj Housing Finance Among 13 To List

Opinion
Northern Arc Capital, Arkade Developers Among 7 New IPOs This Week; Bajaj Housing Finance Among 13 To List
Read More

The company specialises in turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies.

They provide technical expertise and infrastructure to deliver comprehensive solutions for establishing aseptic manufacturing facilities, encompassing everything from design to certification. The company's footprint spans more than 62 countries globally, it said in its prospectus.

Fabtech Technologies, part of the Fabtech Group of companies, was incorporated in 2018 as Globeroute Ventures Pvt. The company's order book has grown from Rs 321 crore in March 2022 to Rs 613 crore on March 2024.

ALSO READ

Ather Energy Files Draft IPO Papers With Fresh Issue Worth Rs 3,100 Crore

Opinion
Ather Energy Files Draft IPO Papers With Fresh Issue Worth Rs 3,100 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT