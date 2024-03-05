Exicom Tele-Systems Shares Debut At 86% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. listed at Rs 265 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 86.62% over their IPO price of Rs 142 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 264, a 85.92% premium.

The Rs 429 crore IPO was subscribed 129.54 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (121.8 times), retail investors (119.59 times), and non-institutional investors (153.22 times).