Exicom Tele-Systems Shares Debut At 86% Premium Over IPO Price
Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. listed at Rs 265 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 86.62% over their IPO price of Rs 142 apiece.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 264, a 85.92% premium.
The Rs 429 crore IPO was subscribed 129.54 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (121.8 times), retail investors (119.59 times), and non-institutional investors (153.22 times).
It has garnered Rs 178 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
Business
The company operates under two business verticals. In the critical power solutions business, it designs, manufactures and services DC power systems and Li-ion based energy storage solutions to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments.
In the EV supply equipment solutions business, it provides smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business and public use in India. This commenced commercial sales in financial year 2019.
The company is among the first entrants in the EV chargers manufacturing segment in India and as of March 31, 2023, they had a market share of 60% and 25% in the residential and public charging segments respectively.