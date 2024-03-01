Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, Exicom Tele-Systems IPO was subscribed 129.54 times, with institutional investors subscribing 121.80 times, non-institutional investors 153.22 times, and retail investors 119.59 times.

The EV charging solutions company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 329 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore. The price band is set at Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share.

The allotment for the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 1, 2024.