Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
On the last day of subscription, Exicom Tele-Systems IPO was subscribed 129.54 times, with institutional investors subscribing 121.80 times, non-institutional investors 153.22 times, and retail investors 119.59 times.
The EV charging solutions company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 329 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore. The price band is set at Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share.
The allotment for the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Investors can check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on BSE website.
How to check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Exicom Tele-Systems Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Exicom Tele-Systems Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 129.54 times.
Institutional investors: 121.80 times.
Non-institutional investors: 153.22 times.
Retail investors: 119.59 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 27.78 times.
Institutional investors: 4.48 times.
Non-institutional investors: 54.39 times.
Retail investors: 64.80 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 10.01 times.
Institutional investors: 0.73 times or 73%.
Non-institutional investors: 19.03 times.
Retail investors: 27.11 times.
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Listing Date
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO will list on BSE & NSE with a tentative listing date - Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, February 27
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 29
Basis of Allotment: Friday, March 1
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 4
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 4
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 5
About Exicom Tele-Systems Limited
Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, established in 1994, specialises in power systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. With a focus on uninterrupted power for communication networks, it entered India's EV charger manufacturing sector. By September 2023, the company deployed 61,000 EV chargers across 400 locations, serving over 70 customers, including automotive OEMs and charge point operators.