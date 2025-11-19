Excelsoft Technologies IPO Subscription Opens On Wednesday: Price Band To GMP — Here's All You Need To Know
The Excelsoft IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore.
Tech-based learning and assessment solutions provider Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. is set to open its initial public offering worth Rs 500 crore for subscription on Wednesday.
The Excelsoft IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Investors can place bids in the price range of Rs 114 and Rs 120, according to a public advertisement. The minimum bid lot size is 125 equity shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 on the upper price band.
Excelsoft IPO Details
Dates: Nov. 19-21
Price Band: Rs 114 -120 per share
Lot Size: 125 per lot
Issue size: Rs 500 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 180 crore
OFS: Rs 320 crore
Date of allotment: Nov. 24
Credit To Demat: Nov. 25
Listing Date: Nov. 26
About Excelsoft
According to the RHP, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS player focused on the learning and assessment space. As of August 31, 2025, the company serves 76 clients across 19 countries.
Excelsoft IPO: Use Of Proceeds
The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO towards funding of capital expenditure for purchase of land and construction, upgradation of IT infrastructure, and general corporate purposes.
Excelsoft IPO: Financials
The company posted a profit of Rs 22.41 crore in FY23, which fell to Rs 12.75 crore in FY24 before rebounding to Rs 34.69 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, its profit stood at Rs 6 crore.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 195.1 crore in FY23, increased to Rs 198.30 crore in FY24, and rose further to Rs 233.29 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, revenue from operations was Rs 55.72 crore.
Excelsoft IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Excelsoft IPO stood at Rs 15 on Tuesday. With an upper price band of Rs 120 per share, the estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 135, as per the latest GMP. This implies an expected listing gain of 12.50% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.