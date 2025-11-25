Excelsoft Technologies IPO Listing: Check Date And GMP Ahead Of D-Street Debut
Excelsoft Technologies Expected Listing Price: Based on the current GMP, investors can expect the stock to debut at a premium of around 5%.
The share allotment status for Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. was finalised on Monday, November 24. Following the allotment, all eyes would be on the listing of the company's shares on the bourses this week.
Shares of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 26.
The initial public offering of Excelsoft Technologies was subscribed 43.19 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, NIIs and QIBs led the demand, subscribing 101.69 and 47.55 times, respectively. The Retail Investors' portion was oversubscribed 15.62 times.
Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, suggests positive gains, but has declined by upto 60% compared to the Day 1 level. The grey market premium for the mainboard offer, has shown declining trend since the launch of the IPO.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO was Rs 6 on November 25. This means the company's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 126 in the private market, indicating a listing gain of around 5% ahead of the debut this week.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 30 on November 15.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Excelsoft IPO offer comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd. The price band for the IPO was set Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share.
Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditures for the purchase of land and construction, the upgradation of IT infrastructure, and general corporate purposes.
About Excelsoft Technologies
Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS player focused on the learning and assessment space. As of August 31, 2025, the company serves 76 clients across 19 countries.
The company posted a profit of Rs 22.41 crore in FY23, which fell to Rs 12.75 crore in FY24 before rebounding to Rs 34.69 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, its profit stood at Rs 6 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.