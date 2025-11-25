Excelsoft Technologies IPO Listing: Check Date And GMP Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The share allotment status for Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. was finalised on Monday, November 24. Following the allotment, all eyes would be on the listing of the company's shares on the bourses this week.

Shares of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 26.

The initial public offering of Excelsoft Technologies was subscribed 43.19 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, NIIs and QIBs led the demand, subscribing 101.69 and 47.55 times, respectively. The Retail Investors' portion was oversubscribed 15.62 times.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, suggests positive gains, but has declined by upto 60% compared to the Day 1 level. The grey market premium for the mainboard offer, has shown declining trend since the launch of the IPO.