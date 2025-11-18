Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Nov. 19 Launch
The Excelsoft Technologies IPO will remain open for subscription from Nov. 19 to 21.
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, Nov. 19. The company is a global vertical SaaS provider, specialising in solutions for the learning and assessment market.
With the bidding period just a day away, here’s everything you need to know about Excelsoft Technologies IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and other details.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO stood at Rs 16, as of 9:00 a.m on Tuesday. Considering the upper end of the price band of Rs 120, the IPO’s estimated listing price stands at Rs 136 (cap price plus today's GMP), implying an expected gain of around 13.33% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Excelsoft Technologies Key Details
The Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a Rs 500 crore book-building issue, comprising a fresh issuance of 1.5 crore shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.67 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 320 crore.
The price band for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been fixed at Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The lot size for an application is 125 shares. The minimum investment required for a retail investor is Rs 15,000 for at least a single lot size.
The bidding window for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO will close on Friday, Nov. 21. The tentative allotment of shares is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 24. The company is expected to initiate refunds and credit of shares to Demat accounts on Tuesday, Nov. 25. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar.
Excelsoft Technologies: Business And Financials
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd., founded in 2000, offers AI-powered applications, test and assessment platforms, online proctoring solutions, learning experience platforms, student success platforms and digital eBook platforms. The company serves a wide range of clients, including educational publishers, universities, schools, government agencies, defence organisations and businesses. It has operations in India, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the United States.
Use Of Proceeds
Excelsoft Technologies intends to use the net proceeds from its IPO for several purposes. The funds will support the purchase of land and the construction of a new building at its Mysore property. They will also be used to upgrade the existing facility in Mysore, including improvements to external electrical systems. In addition, the company plans to improve its IT infrastructure, covering software, hardware and communications and network services. A portion of the funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Financials
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd.’s total revenue increased to Rs 248.8 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 200.7 crore in the previous fiscal, a rise of 24%. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 172% year-on-year to Rs 34.69 crore in FY25 from Rs 12.75 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.