Excelsoft Technologies IPO Falls On Final Day Of Subscription; Track Latest Market Trends

Global vertical SaaS company Excelsoft Technologies Ltd., which launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 19, will conclude its subscription process today. The IPO was fully subscribed on the day of its launch, and was booked over 10 times on the final day of subscription. According to the BSE data, investors have bid for 31,05,23,250 shares against the 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, booking 10.11 times so far on Friday. The interest in the IPO was led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The Karnataka-based company specialises in solutions for the learning and assessment market.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard offer has captured market attention, with the GMP trending lower in the days leading up to Day 2 of subscription. Ahead of its launch, the GMP was as high as Rs 30, but has now declined by around 66% on day 3.

