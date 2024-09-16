Excellent Wires And Packaging IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Other Details

The initial public offering of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd. was subscribed over 20 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, led by demand from retail investors. The SME IPO received bids for 2,70,56,000 shares against 1,328,000 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO was subscribed 3.45 on the second day of bidding on Thursday while it was subscribed 1.27 times on the opening day.

The NSE SME IPO was a fixed-price issue worth Rs 12.6 crore and comprised an entirely fresh issue of 14 lakh shares. The price was fixed at Rs 90 per share.

Retail investors could apply for a minimum lot of 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1.44 lakh. High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) needed to invest at least Rs 2.88 lakh, with the minimum application size set at two lots, or 3,200 shares.

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised by September 16. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders and the transfer of shares to allottees' Demat accounts will likely happen by September 17. The company's listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform will take place on September 19.

Investors can check the Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.