Esconet Technologies IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Esconet Technologies IPO, the total subscription reached 507.24 times, with QIB's subscribing 156.02 times, non-institutional investors 868.05 times, and retail investors 553.02 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The SME IPO aims to raise a total of Rs 28.22 crore through a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh shares. Esconet Technologies IPO price band was set at Rs 80 to Rs 84 per share.

The allotment for the Esconet Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.