Esconet Technologies IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Esconet Technologies Limited is set to be finalised today.
On the last day of subscription for Esconet Technologies IPO, the total subscription reached 507.24 times, with QIB's subscribing 156.02 times, non-institutional investors 868.05 times, and retail investors 553.02 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The SME IPO aims to raise a total of Rs 28.22 crore through a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh shares. Esconet Technologies IPO price band was set at Rs 80 to Rs 84 per share.
The allotment for the Esconet Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Investors can check Esconet Technologies IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
Esconet Technologies IPO: How to check allotment status
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Esconet Technologies Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now be available.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Esconet Technologies IPO Listing Date
Esconet Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME on Friday, February 23.
Esconet Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, February 16
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, February 20
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, February 21
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 22
Listing Date: Friday, February 23
About Esconet Technologies Limited
Esconet Technologies Limited, founded in 2012, specialises in supercomputing and data centre solutions. They provide products like servers, storage solutions, and network security, along with services such as IT hardware installation, cloud solutions, and disaster recovery. With over 47 employees, their clients include the Ministry of Defence and Indian Institute of Technology. The company's subsidiary, ZeaCloud Services, offers cloud-based solutions.