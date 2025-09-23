Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Opens On Sept. 24: Latest GMP Signals Almost 7% Listing Gains, Check Key Details
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 1.
Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. will launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 500 crore from the primary market on Sept. 24. The company offers pre-engineered building solutions to several industries. The grey market premium (GMP) indicated a premium of almost 7% for the issue in the build-up to its launch. Those who wish to participate in the IPO must check the following information before making an investment decision.
Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO stood at Rs 14 as of 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 218 apiece at a premium of 6.86% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 504 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares amounting to Rs 204 crore.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot size of 73 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,892. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,488. Big Non-Institutional Investors must bid for a minimum of 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,12,656.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share.
The subscription window will be open from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Sept. 29. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 30 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 1.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net issue and a minimum of 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
About Epack Prefab Technologies
Epack Prefab Technologies offers pre-engineered and prefabricated building solutions. Its products include pre-engineered buildings (PEBs), light gauge steel framing (LGSF) and sandwich panels.
Financials
The company reported a 38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 59.32 crore in FY25 from Rs 42.97 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 25.3% YoY to Rs 1,133.92 crore in FY25 from Rs 904.9 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.