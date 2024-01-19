Epack Durable IPO: All You Need To Know

Epack Durable Ltd.'s initial public offering opened on Friday, with a total issue size of Rs 640.1 crore.

The air-conditioner original design manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 218–230 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for the IPO.

The offering comprises a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale. The company will issue fresh equity worth Rs 400 crore in the three-day issue. The OFS will see promoters and investors sell over 1.04 crore equity shares.

At the upper limit of the price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 240.05 crore.