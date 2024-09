Envirotech Systems IPO — Check Price Band, Day One Subscription Status And More

Envirotech Systems Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for bidding on Friday. The Rs 30.24-crore public offer is an entirely fresh issue of 54 lakh shares. The bidding process for this IPO will conclude on Sept. 18.

Share allotment will be finalised by Sept. 19. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Sept. 23.

Price band of the offering has been set at Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share. The lot size, which is the minimum number of shares an applicant has to buy, has been fixed at 2,000. This means that a retail investor has to invest a minimum of Rs 1.12 lakh to apply for the IPO.

Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the Envirotech Systems IPO.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. has been appointed as book-running lead manager for the issue, whereas Share India Securities is its market maker.