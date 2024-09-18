Envirotech Systems IPO GMP, Subscription Status Today And More

Envirotech Systems IPO price band has been set at Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share. The lot size, which is the minimum number of shares an applicant has to buy, has been fixed at 2,000. This means that a retail investor has to invest a minimum of Rs 1.12 lakh to apply for the IPO.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 54,00,000 shares offered - 17.41% is reserved for QIB, 13.07% for non-institutional investors, 30.48% for retail investors and 26.04% for Anchor investors.

Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the Envirotech Systems IPO.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. has been appointed as book-running lead manager for the issue, whereas Share India Securities is its market maker.

Share allotment will be finalised by September 20. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on September 24.