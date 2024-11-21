Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: Price Band, Financials, Risks — All You Need To Know

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Nov. 22, with a price band of Rs 140 to Rs 148 per share. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 101 shares, or in multiples thereof.

The Delhi-based company’s IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 3.86 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 52.68 lakh shares by its promoters, as per the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. With a total of over 4.39 crore shares on offer, Enviro Infra Engineers aims to raise Rs 650.43 crore through the public issue.