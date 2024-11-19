Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP Indicates 11.5% Listing Gain Ahead Of Nov. 22 Launch

The initial public offering of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Nov. 22. Ahead of the opening, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO's GMP indicates a listing gain of 11.5% at the upper end of the price band.

The GMP stood at Rs 17 at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, as per InvestorGain. This indicates a decent listing over the upper limit of the price band, given that current trends sustain. This indicates a listing price of Rs 165 per share.

The three-day subscription window for Enviro Infra Engineers IPO will close on Nov. 26. The IPO share allotment status is likely to be finalised on Nov. 27.

The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Nov. 29. Enviro Infra Engineers' shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.