Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 6.85 Times So Far On Day 2— Check GMP

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 6.85 times so far on the mainboard exchanges on Monday. The IPO was fully subscribed at 2.08 times on its first day of bidding on Friday.

The grey market premium of Enviro Infra Engineers was Rs 52 as of 10:30 a.m., according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 200 per share which is a premium of 35.14%.

The water and wastewater management provider has set a price band of Rs 140-148 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 101 shares or in multiples thereafter.

The Delhi-based company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.86 crore equity shares or Rs 572.46 crore and an offer for sale of 52.68 lakh shares or Rs 77.96 crore by promoters, as per its red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

With over 4.39 crore shares on offer, the company aims to raise Rs 650.43 crore through the public issue.

Ahead of the IPO launch, Enviro Infra raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. It allotted 1.31 crore shares at Rs 148 apiece to 22 anchor investors, according to an exchange filing.