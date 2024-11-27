Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status And Latest GMP Details
Investors who have applied for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO can check its share allotment status on the websites of NSE, BSE and the issue registrar.
The initial public offering of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. received a strong response over the three days of bidding, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) showing strong demand.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO was subscribed 89.90 times on the final day of bidding. Investors applied for 2,76,83,39,401 shares as compared to 3,07,93,600 shares on offer.
The QIBs booked their quota 157.05 times. The QIBs applied for 1,37,72,55,089 shares against the 87,69,600 shares on offer. The NIIs applied for 1,01,15,82,367 shares against the 65,77,200 shares set aside for them, subscribing their quota by 153.80 times.
Retail investors applied for 37,57,25,050 shares as compared to 1,53,46,800 up for bidding, subscribing their quota by 24.48 times.
Employees subscribed their share by 37.77 times, booking 37,76,895 shares against the 1,00,000 set aside for them.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band was fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 148 per share. The IPO consisted of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 572.46 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 77.97 crore.
Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. Hem Securities Ltd. is its book running lead manager.
The company's shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Nov. 29. Enviro Infra Engineers IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Nov. 27, Wednesday.
How To Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Share Allotment Status on BSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Select 'Enviro Infra Engineers Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Clear the 'Captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Click on the 'Search' option to see your allotment status.
How To Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. here
Select the IPO Allotment Status option from the homepage
Choose one server among the three options
Select 'Enviro Infra Engineers Limited' from dropdown menu of Company Name
Enter the details (Application No., Beneficiary ID or PAN)
Clear Captcha
Click Search to get details of your allotment status
The allotment status can also be viewed by logging into the NSE website.
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Enviro Infra Engineers IPO stood at Rs 48 per share as of 06:31 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to InvestorGain. This indicates a listing gain of 32.43%. Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers are anticipated to list at Rs 196 at the upper end of the price band.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Use of Proceeds
The company in its red herring prospectus said that it plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO to fund its subsidiary EIEL Mathura Infra Engineers Pvt to set up a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant for the ‘Mathura Sewerage Scheme’ project. The proceeds will also be used to meet working capital requirements, repay certain debts and for general corporate purposes.
About Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd., established in 2009, deals with the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and Waste-Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and water supply projects (WSSPs). Its clients largely include government entities or agencies.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.