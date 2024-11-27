Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status And Latest GMP Details

The initial public offering of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. received a strong response over the three days of bidding, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) showing strong demand.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO was subscribed 89.90 times on the final day of bidding. Investors applied for 2,76,83,39,401 shares as compared to 3,07,93,600 shares on offer.

The QIBs booked their quota 157.05 times. The QIBs applied for 1,37,72,55,089 shares against the 87,69,600 shares on offer. The NIIs applied for 1,01,15,82,367 shares against the 65,77,200 shares set aside for them, subscribing their quota by 153.80 times.

Retail investors applied for 37,57,25,050 shares as compared to 1,53,46,800 up for bidding, subscribing their quota by 24.48 times.

Employees subscribed their share by 37.77 times, booking 37,76,895 shares against the 1,00,000 set aside for them.