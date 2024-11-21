Enviro Infra Engineers Hopeful Of Healthy Order Book After Listing

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd., which is set to launch its initial public offering on Friday, is expecting a healthy order book after listing, according to its management.

In an interaction with NDTV Profit, Chairman Sanjay Jain and Managing Director Manish Jain, also shared details about the current order pipeline.

As of July 1, 2024, the company's order book stood at Rs 1,906 crore, Jain said, adding, “If we see, the top line of the company for FY24 was Rs 738 crore. So, the order book is almost two times larger. We are sitting on a very healthy order book.”

On the low tendering in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, Jain said that in the first half, general elections prevented rolling out new orders.

At the same time, he said, “There are a number of projects, which are just in the anvil and the tenders are being invited for these projects and definitely we will be bidding. Based on the success ratio of the company in the past, we are quite hopeful that our order book will continue to remain very healthy.”