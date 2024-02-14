NDTV ProfitIPOsEntero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status
Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

The allotment of shares for Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 14.

14 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Entero Healthcare Solutions website)</p></div>
(Source: Entero Healthcare Solutions website)

On the last day of subscription for Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO, the total subscription reached 1.53 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.28 times, non-institutional investors 0.22 times, retail investors 1.33 times and Employee Reserved 1.25 times.

The IPO which aimed to raise Rs 1,600 crore is a fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares, totalling Rs 1,000 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.48 crore shares, amounting to Rs 600 crore.

The price band for Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO was fixed at Rs 1195 to Rs 1258 per share.

The allotment for the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. 

Investors can check Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status: How to check on Link Intime India

  • Visit the website of Link Intime here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

  • Select "Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited" from the drop-down menu.

  • Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.

  • Click on the 'Search' button.

  • Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO allotment status: How to check on BSE?

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO Listing Date

Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Friday, February 16.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO Subscription Details

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 1.53 times.

  • Institutional investors: 2.28 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.22 times.

  • Retail investors: 1.33 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 1.25 times.

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 0.19 times.

  • Institutional investors: 0 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.09 times or 9%.

  • Retail investors: 0.88 times or 88%.

  • Employee Reserved: 0.77 times or 77%.

Subscription Day 1

  • Total Subscription: 0.10 times.

  • Institutional investors: 0 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.04 times.

  • Retail investors: 0.45 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 0.33 times.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Friday, February 9

  • IPO Close Date: Tuesday, February 13

  • Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, February 14

  • Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 15

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 15

  • Listing Date: Friday, February 16

About Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited

Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, established in 2018, is an Indian healthcare product distributor. They use a tech-driven platform to supply products to pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics across India.

The company has partnerships with 1,900 healthcare product manufacturers, offering access to 64,500 product varieties as of March 31, 2023.

With 73 warehouses in 37 cities across 19 states and union territories, Entero serves over 81,400 pharmacies and 3,400 hospitals in 495 districts as of March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the company employs 3,014 people across various departments.

