Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO, the total subscription reached 1.53 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.28 times, non-institutional investors 0.22 times, retail investors 1.33 times and Employee Reserved 1.25 times.

The IPO which aimed to raise Rs 1,600 crore is a fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares, totalling Rs 1,000 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.48 crore shares, amounting to Rs 600 crore.

The price band for Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO was fixed at Rs 1195 to Rs 1258 per share.

The allotment for the Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.