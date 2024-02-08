Entero Healthcare IPO: All You Need To Know

Healthcare products distributor Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. is launching its initial public offering on Friday.

The IPO is for Rs 1,600 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 47.7 lakh shares, which would be around Rs 600 crore.

The price range for the IPO is Rs 1,195 to Rs 1,258 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 11 shares.

Of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail individual investors, and the remaining 15% is to be allotted to non-institutional investors.