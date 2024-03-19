Encyclopaedia Britannica Seeking $1 Billion Valuation In IPO

Founded more than 250 years ago, the Encyclopaedia Britannica is the oldest English-language general encyclopedia, according to the entry on its website. The publisher, purchased in 1996 by investor Jacob E. Safra, has pivoted in recent years from print encyclopedias into digital editions and online learning. Its subsidiaries include Britannica Education and Melingo AI, an artificial intelligence-powered natural language processing platform used in language learning and dictionaries.