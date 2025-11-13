Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP Falls Over 80% On Final Day Of Subscription

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, will conclude its subscription process on Thursday, November 13.

The mainboard offer saw a muted investor response. The IPO was undersubscribed on the second day of subscription, with investors bidding for 1,33,72,890 shares against the 7,74,27,183 on offer, subscribing 0.17 times.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is a manufacturer of solar cells and modules.

Investors will continue to monitor the grey market premium (GMP) as bidding for the public issue resumes on Thursday. The grey market premium for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has dropped by 90% since November 10.