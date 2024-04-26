Emmforce Autotech IPO Allotment Today: Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status
Emmforce Autotech IPO received an overwhelming response, subscribed 365 times on the final day, attracting bids for 1,33,27,10,400 shares against 36,57,600 shares on offer.
Emmforce Autotech IPO received an overwhelming response with the issue getting oversubscribed 365 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Qualified Institutions (QIB) subscribed 160.58 times
Non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 861.98 times
Retail investors subscribed 267.62 times
*data as per chittorgarh.com.
The bidding for the SME IPO opened on April 23 and ended on April 25. The Rs 53.90 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,33,27,10,400 shares against 36,57,600 shares on offer, the company said. On Monday, Emmforce AutoTech Ltd said it had raised Rs 15.34 crore from anchor investors.
The price band was set between Rs 93 to Rs 98 per share.
The allotment for Emmforce Autotech IPO is likely to be finalised on Friday, April 26.
Investors who bid for this IPO can check the Emmforce Autotech IPO allotment status on the official website Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for the issue and on the BSE website.
How to check Emmforce Autotech IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Emmforce Autotech Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Emmforce Autotech IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Emmforce Autotech Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Emmforce Autotech IPO Listing Date
The shares of Emmforce Autotech Limited are set to list on BSE SME with Tuesday, April 30 as the expected listing date.
Emmforce Autotech Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Monday, April 23
IPO Close Date: Thursday, April 25
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
IPO Price Band: Rs 93-98 per share
Issue Type: Book Built Issue
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 26
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 29
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 30
Listing on: BSE SME
About Emmforce Autotech Limited
Founded in 2012, the Panchkula-headquartered company manufactures a wide range of niche automotive drivetrain parts like differential housings, differential lockers, differential covers, 4WD locking hubs etc. The company operates a manufacturing plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager, and Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.