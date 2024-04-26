Emmforce Autotech IPO Allotment Today: Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status

Emmforce Autotech IPO received an overwhelming response with the issue getting oversubscribed 365 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified Institutions (QIB) subscribed 160.58 times

Non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 861.98 times

Retail investors subscribed 267.62 times

*data as per chittorgarh.com.

The bidding for the SME IPO opened on April 23 and ended on April 25. The Rs 53.90 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,33,27,10,400 shares against 36,57,600 shares on offer, the company said. On Monday, Emmforce AutoTech Ltd said it had raised Rs 15.34 crore from anchor investors.

The price band was set between Rs 93 to Rs 98 per share.

The allotment for Emmforce Autotech IPO is likely to be finalised on Friday, April 26.