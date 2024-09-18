Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Files For IPO To Raise Rs 400 Crore

Kolkata-based Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. on Wednesday applied for an initial public offering to raise funds through fresh issue and offer for sale. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.44 crore shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Promoters Padam Kumar Agarwala and Varun Agarwal will offload over 72 lakh shares each via the OFS route.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for paring debt and capacity expansion. The company plans to use Rs 177 crore for repayment of outstanding borrowings. While, Rs 130 crore will be deployed for setting up of an air separation unit at its Uluberia-II plant in West Bengal with a capacity of 220 tonnes per day. The plant is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025.

The IPO will be managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd.

As on March 31, 2024, the company has a debt of Rs 177 crore.