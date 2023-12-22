Electro Force India IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
Electro Force India IPO, which closed on December 21, saw robust demand on the last day, with investors subscribing 4.28 times to the Rs 93 per share offering, indicating strong market interest.
Investor interest in the Electro Force India IPO soared on the final day of subscription on December 21. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 2.12 times, retail investors 6.44 times, while the overall subscription stood at 4.28 times. The IPO, priced at Rs 93 per share, had a fixed issue size of Rs 80.68 crore, comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale.
Electro Force India IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Electro Force India Limited is expected to be announced on Friday, December 22.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Electro Force India IPO Listing Date
Listing of Electro Force India shares is expected on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check Electro Force India IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Electro Force India IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Electro Force India Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Now, you can see your allocation details.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records.
Electro Force India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, December 19
IPO Close Date: Thursday, December 21
Basis of Allotment: Friday, December 22
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, December 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, December 26
Listing Date: Wednesday, December 27
Electro Force India IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 80.68 cr
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 55.80 cr
Shares for Fresh Issue: 6,000,000 shares
Offer for Sale Size: Rs 24.88 cr
Shares for Offer for Sale: 2,674,800 shares
Price Band: Rs 93 per share
Lot Size: 1,200 Shares
About Electro Force India Limited
Electro Force (India) Limited, established in 2010, creates and produces electrical parts for various industries in India. They specialise in designing components like stamping and plastic parts used in electronics, lighting, switchgear, and allied fields. The company makes electrical switches, circuit breakers, motors for medical devices and aerospace, and more. Besides, they also provide quality tests, packaging, and services like assembly and logistics. Electro Force operates from a manufacturing facility in Vasai, Maharashtra, spanning over 10,000 square feet.