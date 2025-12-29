E To E Transportation IPO GMP Rises To Nearly 85% On Day 2 Of IPO Subscription; Check Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., which opened for bidding on Friday, December 26, has been fully subscribed. Investors have already bid for 4,98,28,000 shares against the 3,462,400 shares on offer. As of now, the IPO has been booked 14.39 times.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for this SME IPO has seen further gains since its launch. When the subscription opened, the GMP stood at Rs 130, and it has since increased by 12% on the second day of the offering.

The NSE SME IPO will remain open for subscription until December 30. E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. specialises in engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.

As the subscription enters its second day, here is a look at the latest GMP, offer size, price band, listing date, and other key details.