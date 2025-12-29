E To E Transportation IPO GMP Rises To Nearly 85% On Day 2 Of IPO Subscription; Check Details
The unlisted shares of e2E Rail were trading at Rs 319 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of around 83%.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., which opened for bidding on Friday, December 26, has been fully subscribed. Investors have already bid for 4,98,28,000 shares against the 3,462,400 shares on offer. As of now, the IPO has been booked 14.39 times.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for this SME IPO has seen further gains since its launch. When the subscription opened, the GMP stood at Rs 130, and it has since increased by 12% on the second day of the offering.
The NSE SME IPO will remain open for subscription until December 30. E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. specialises in engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.
As the subscription enters its second day, here is a look at the latest GMP, offer size, price band, listing date, and other key details.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO stood at Rs 145 per share on December 26. With the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 174, the latest GMP suggests a potential listing price of Rs 319 per share. This signals the IPO shares are expected to be listed at a premium of 83.33% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
E to E Transportation IPO Key Details
The E to E Transportation IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 84.22 crore. The IPO is only a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 164 and Rs 174 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 800 shares each. For retail investors, the minimum application size is two lots, or 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,78,400 at the upper band per application. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is three lots, or 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 4,17,600.
Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed the issue registrar.
The share allotment status for the IPO is expected to be finalised on December. 31. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on January 1, 2026.
The E to E Transportation IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as January 2, 2026. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure: Use of IPO Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
E to E Transportation Business And Financials
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., founded in 2010, provides engineering and system integration solutions to the railway sector. The company offers services across signalling and telecommunications (S&T), overhead electrification (OHE) and track projects and system integration, among other related areas. It delivers end-to-end rail engineering services, covering design, procurement, installation and testing.
In FY 2024-25, the company’s total income increased to Rs 253.82 crore compared to Rs 172.5 crore in the previous financial year. Its Ebitda grew 26.57 crore in FY25 against Rs 18.34 crore in FY24. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 13.99 crore compared to Rs 10.26 crore in the preceding financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.