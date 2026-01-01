E to E Transportation IPO GMP: Bumper Listing May Be On Cards As Grey Market Signals Over 90% Gains
E to E Transportation is gearing up to make its market debut on Jan. 2, 2026. The railway system integration and engineering solutions provider piqued the interest of investors while its subscription window was open and got oversubscribed by 526.26 times.
Grey Market Premium trends for the issue give indication of a bumper listing on the exchanges. As of 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, the GMP stood at Rs 161 indicating a 92.53% premium at an estimated listing price of Rs 335, as per investorgain.com data.
Subscriptions for the SME IPO were led by non-institutional investors or NIIs who subscribed the issue 872.09 times, followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers who subscribed their quotas 544.28 times and 236.30 times, respectively, BSE data outlined.
In total, 1.69 billion equity shares were placed against 3.21 million shares on offer.
About The IPO
The E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO, a book-building issue worth Rs 84.22 crore, comprised only a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 164 and Rs 174 per share. The lot size comprised 800 shares each.
For retail investors, the minimum investment amount was Rs 2,78,400 (two lots or 1,600 shares per application) based on the upper price band.
Founded in 2010, E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. provides engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.
The IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 26. The share allotment status for the SME issue was finalised on Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Refunds for unsuccessful applicants was processed on Jan. 1. The company also scheduled the transfer of shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day.