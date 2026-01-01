E to E Transportation IPO GMP: Bumper Listing May Be On Cards As Grey Market Signals Over 90% Gains

E to E Transportation is gearing up to make its market debut on Jan. 2, 2026. The railway system integration and engineering solutions provider piqued the interest of investors while its subscription window was open and got oversubscribed by 526.26 times.

Grey Market Premium trends for the issue give indication of a bumper listing on the exchanges. As of 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, the GMP stood at Rs 161 indicating a 92.53% premium at an estimated listing price of Rs 335, as per investorgain.com data.

Subscriptions for the SME IPO were led by non-institutional investors or NIIs who subscribed the issue 872.09 times, followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers who subscribed their quotas 544.28 times and 236.30 times, respectively, BSE data outlined.

In total, 1.69 billion equity shares were placed against 3.21 million shares on offer.