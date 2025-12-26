E To E Transportation IPO Day 1: GMP Rises To Nearly 75% Ahead Of Opening; Check Key Details
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., founded in 2010, provides engineering and system integration solutions to the railway sector.
The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. opens for bidding on Friday, Dec. 26. The NSE SME IPO will remain open for subscription till Dec. 30. E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. specialises in engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.
As subscription for the E to E Transportation IPO begins, here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP) offer size, price band, listing date and other key details.
E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO GMP
The latest GMP for E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO stood at Rs 130 per share at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 26, according to InvestorGain. With the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 174, the latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 304 per share. This signals the IPO shares are expected to be listed at a premium of 74.71% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
ALSO READ
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Allotment: Latest GMP, Steps To Check Status And Other Key Details
E to E Transportation IPO Key Details
The E to E Transportation IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 84.22 crore. The IPO is only a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The basis of allotment for the IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Dec. 31. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on Jan. 1, 2026.
The E to E Transportation IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Jan. 2, 2026. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 164 and Rs 174 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 800 shares each. For retail investors, the minimum application size is two lots, or 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,78,400 at the upper band per application. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is three lots, or 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 4,17,600.
Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed the issue registrar.
Use of IPO Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
E to E Transportation Business And Financials
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd., founded in 2010, provides engineering and system integration solutions to the railway sector. The company offers services across signalling and telecommunications (S&T), overhead electrification (OHE) and track projects and system integration, among other related areas. It delivers end-to-end rail engineering services, covering design, procurement, installation and testing.
In FY 2024-25, the company’s total income increased to Rs 253.82 crore compared to Rs 172.5 crore in the previous financial year. Its Ebitda grew 26.57 crore in FY25 against Rs 18.34 crore in FY24. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 13.99 crore compared to Rs 10.26 crore in the preceding financial year.