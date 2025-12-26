E To E Transportation IPO Day 1: GMP Rises To Nearly 75% Ahead Of Opening; Check Key Details

The E to E Transportation IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 84.22 crore. The IPO is only a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The basis of allotment for the IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Dec. 31. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on Jan. 1, 2026.

The E to E Transportation IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Jan. 2, 2026. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 164 and Rs 174 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 800 shares each. For retail investors, the minimum application size is two lots, or 1,600 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,78,400 at the upper band per application. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is three lots, or 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 4,17,600.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed the issue registrar.