E To E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Check Status And Latest GM

The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. continued to witness strong demand across investor categories on the third day of bidding on Tuesday, Dec. 30. The NSE SME issue attracted bids for more than 169 crore shares against 32.18 lakh shares on offer, getting subscribed 490.57 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category over 230 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment over 870 times. The retail portion of the IPO also saw an overwhelming demand with a subscription of more than 540 times.

The E to E Transportation IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 26. The share allotment status for the SME issue is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, Dec 31. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants will be processed on Thursday, Jan. 1. The company is also scheduled to transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day.

Shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.