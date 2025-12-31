E To E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Check Status And Latest GM
Shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure will debut on the NSE SME next week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. continued to witness strong demand across investor categories on the third day of bidding on Tuesday, Dec. 30. The NSE SME issue attracted bids for more than 169 crore shares against 32.18 lakh shares on offer, getting subscribed 490.57 times.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category over 230 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment over 870 times. The retail portion of the IPO also saw an overwhelming demand with a subscription of more than 540 times.
The E to E Transportation IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 26. The share allotment status for the SME issue is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, Dec 31. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants will be processed on Thursday, Jan. 1. The company is also scheduled to transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day.
Shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Steps To Check E to E Transportation IPO Allotment On NSE:
1. Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
2. Select the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ option.
3. Pick the company symbol ‘E to E Transportation Infrastructure’ from the dropdown list.
4. Enter your PAN and application number.
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check E to E Transportation IPO Allotment On MUFG Intime India
1. Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here.
2. From the dropdown list of company names, select ‘E to E Transportation Infrastructure’.
3. Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or DP ID/Client ID.
4. Enter the corresponding details.
5. Click Submit to check your allotment status.
E to E Transportation IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO stood at Rs 145 on Dec. 31. Compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 174 per share, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 319. The GMP implies listing of shares at a premium of 83.33% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.
E to E Transportation IPO Details
The E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO, a book-building issue worth Rs 84.22 crore, comprised only a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 164 and Rs 174 per share. The lot size comprised 800 shares each.
For retail investors, the minimum investment amount was Rs 2,78,400 (two lots or 1,600 shares per application) based on the upper price band.
Founded in 2010, E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. provides engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector.