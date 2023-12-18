DOMS Industries IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: Where To Check Allotment Status?
Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited ended on Friday last week.
The subscription period for the DOMS IPO which concluded on December 15. IPO being subscribed 93.52 times. The public issue was subscribed 73.38 times in the retail category, 122.16 times in QIB, and 70.06 times in the NII category. The IPO, which is worth Rs 1,200 crores, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 0.44 crore shares amounting to Rs 350 crores and an offer for the sale of Rs 1.08 crore shares totalling Rs 850 crores. The issue price ranged between Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares.
DOMS IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for DOMS IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
DOMS IPO Listing Date
The Shares of DOMS Industries are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
DOMS IPO Allotment Status: Where to check?
Investors can check the DOMS IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE.
DOMS IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 93.52 times
Institutional investors: 115.97 times.
Non-institutional investors: 66.51 times
Retail investors: 69.67 times.
Employee Reserved: 29.21 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 15.20 times
Institutional investors: 1.18 times.
Non-institutional investors: 25.83 times
Retail investors: 41.18 times.
Employee Reserved: 17.85 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 5.72 times
Institutional investors: 0.06 times
Non-institutional investors: 7.96 times
Retail investors: 19.16 times.
Employee Reserved: 9.26 times.
DOMS IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, December 13
IPO Close Date: Friday, December 15
Basis of Allotment: Monday, December 18
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, December 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, December 19
Listing Date: Wednesday, December 20
DOMS IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 15,189,873 shares (aggregating up to Rs 1,200.00 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 4,430,380 shares (aggregating up to Rs 350.00 Cr)
Shares for Fresh Issue: 0.44 crore
Offer for Sale Size: 10,759,493 shares (aggregating up to Rs 850.00 Cr)
Shares for Offer for Sale: 1.08 crore
Price Band: Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share
Lot Size: 18 Shares
About DOMS Limited
DOMS Industries Limited, established in 2006, is a prominent player in the stationery and art products sector. Under brands like DOMS, C3, Amariz, and Fixyfix, we design, manufacture, and sell products across seven categories globally. With 13 manufacturing facilities and a dedicated team of 50 in R&D, we ensure quality and innovation.
In the fiscal years 2021-2023, we sold a total of 8.67 billion units, reflecting our global presence. Our Gross Product Sales reached Rs 7,768.39 million as of September 30. Committed to excellence, DOMS Industries Limited continues to be a leader in providing quality stationery and art products worldwide.