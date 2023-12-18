NDTV ProfitIPOsDOMS Industries IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: Where To Check Allotment Status?
ADVERTISEMENT

DOMS Industries IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: Where To Check Allotment Status?

Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries Limited ended on Friday last week.

18 Dec 2023, 09:25 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The subscription period for the DOMS IPO which concluded on December 15. IPO being subscribed 93.52 times. The public issue was subscribed 73.38 times in the retail category, 122.16 times in QIB, and 70.06 times in the NII category. The IPO, which is worth Rs 1,200 crores, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 0.44 crore shares amounting to Rs 350 crores and an offer for the sale of Rs 1.08 crore shares totalling Rs 850 crores. The issue price ranged between Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares.

DOMS IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for DOMS IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

DOMS IPO Listing Date

The Shares of DOMS Industries are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

DOMS IPO Allotment Status: Where to check?

Investors can check the DOMS IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE.

DOMS IPO Subscription Status  

Subscription Day 3

  • Total Subscription: 93.52 times

  • Institutional investors: 115.97 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 66.51 times

  • Retail investors: 69.67 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 29.21 times.

Subscription Day 2

  • Total Subscription: 15.20 times

  • Institutional investors: 1.18 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 25.83 times

  • Retail investors: 41.18 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 17.85 times.

Subscription Day 1:

  • Total Subscription: 5.72 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.06 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 7.96 times

  • Retail investors: 19.16 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 9.26 times.

ALSO READ

DOMS Industries IPO Subscribed 93.52 Times On Final Day

Opinion
DOMS Industries IPO Subscribed 93.52 Times On Final Day
Read More

DOMS IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, December 13

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, December 15

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, December 18

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, December 19

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, December 19

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, December 20

ALSO READ

Doms Industries IPO Opens For Subscription: Should You Invest Or Not?

Opinion
Doms Industries IPO Opens For Subscription: Should You Invest Or Not?
Read More

DOMS IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: 15,189,873 shares (aggregating up to Rs 1,200.00 Cr)

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: 4,430,380 shares (aggregating up to Rs 350.00 Cr)

  • Shares for Fresh Issue: 0.44 crore

  • Offer for Sale Size: 10,759,493 shares (aggregating up to Rs 850.00 Cr)

  • Shares for Offer for Sale: 1.08 crore

  • Price Band: Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share

  • Lot Size: 18 Shares

About DOMS Limited

DOMS Industries Limited, established in 2006, is a prominent player in the stationery and art products sector. Under brands like DOMS, C3, Amariz, and Fixyfix, we design, manufacture, and sell products across seven categories globally. With 13 manufacturing facilities and a dedicated team of 50 in R&D, we ensure quality and innovation.

In the fiscal years 2021-2023, we sold a total of 8.67 billion units, reflecting our global presence. Our Gross Product Sales reached Rs 7,768.39 million as of September 30. Committed to excellence, DOMS Industries Limited continues to be a leader in providing quality stationery and art products worldwide.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT