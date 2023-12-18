DOMS IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for the DOMS IPO which concluded on December 15 saw the IPO being subscribed 93.52 times. The public issue was subscribed 73.38 times in the retail category, 122.16 times in QIB, and 70.06 times in the NII category. The IPO, which is worth Rs 1,200 crores, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 0.44 crore shares amounting to Rs 350 crores and an offer for the sale of Rs 1.08 crore shares totalling Rs 850 crores. The issue price ranged between Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares.

The allotment of shares of DOMS Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.