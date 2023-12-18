DOMS IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares of DOMS Industries is expected to be finalised today, on Monday, December 18.
The subscription period for the DOMS IPO which concluded on December 15 saw the IPO being subscribed 93.52 times. The public issue was subscribed 73.38 times in the retail category, 122.16 times in QIB, and 70.06 times in the NII category. The IPO, which is worth Rs 1,200 crores, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 0.44 crore shares amounting to Rs 350 crores and an offer for the sale of Rs 1.08 crore shares totalling Rs 850 crores. The issue price ranged between Rs 750 to Rs 790 per share, with a minimum lot size of 18 shares.
The allotment of shares of DOMS Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 18.
How to check DOMS Industries IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "DOMS Industries Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalized)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check DOMS IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "DOMS Industries Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
DOMS IPO Listing Date
The Shares of DOMS Industries is set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
DOMS IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, December 13
IPO Close Date: Friday, December 15
Basis of Allotment: Monday, December 18
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, December 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, December 19
Listing Date: Wednesday, December 20