Docmode Health Technologies IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Docmode Health Technologies Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, January 31
The subscription period for Docmode Health Technologies IPO concluded on January 30. On the last day, the total subscription reached 215.24 times, with non-institutional investors at 194.90 times, and retail investors at 230.38 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com. Each share was offered at a fixed price of Rs 79. The total issue size was Rs 6.71 crore, and it consisted of 8.5 lakh fresh shares.
Docmode Health Technologies IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Docmode Health Technologies IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
Investors can check Docmode Health Technologies IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
How to check Docmode Health Technologies IPO allotment status on Bigshares Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Docmode Health Technologies Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status
Docmode Health Technologies IPO Listing Date
Shares of Docmode Health Technologies IPO are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, February 2.
Docmode Health Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 25
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 30
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 31
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 1
Listing Date: Friday, February 2
Docmode Health Technologies IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 849,600 shares (aggregating up to Rs 6.71 crore)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 79 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Docmode Health Technologies Limited
Docmode Health Technologies Limited, founded in 2017, helps healthcare professionals learn better. They offer both online and offline learning, including conferences, workshops, and courses.
The online courses are created by their team or partnered with medical institutions and experts. The company's platform also allows users to engage in cross-sector learning through discussions and courses. They provide tools for assessing performance to enhance clinical skills. With 87 certificate programs, affiliations with 35+ medical associations and universities, and 66 employees as of December 31, 2023.