Docmode Health Technologies IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Docmode Health Technologies IPO concluded on January 30. On the last day, the total subscription reached 215.24 times, with non-institutional investors at 194.90 times, and retail investors at 230.38 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com. Each share was offered at a fixed price of Rs 79. The total issue size was Rs 6.71 crore, and it consisted of 8.5 lakh fresh shares.