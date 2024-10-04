Shares Of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Hit 5% Upper Circuit After 31% Premium Listing

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd. shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Friday. The stock listed at Rs 84 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, marking a premium of 31.25% or Rs 20 over the issue price of Rs 64.

Investors, who received a single lot or 2,000 shares in the Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO, would have made a profit of Rs 40,000 at the time of the listing over an investment of Rs 128,000.

The stock then moved up and hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 88.20 apiece.