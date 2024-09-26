Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO Opens Today — Check GMP, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd. is set to launch on Sept. 26. The Rs 24.17-crore book-building issue is an entirely fresh offer of 37.76 lakh shares. Investors can place their bids in the Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO till Sept. 30.

The price band for the IPO has been set in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 64 per share. Retail investors can apply with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,28,000.

The company has reserved 50% of the net offer size for Qualified Institutional Buyers and 15% for the Non Institutional Investors.

The remaining 35% is allocated to retail investors, as per the company’s Red Herring Prospectus.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries has appointed Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. as the book running lead manager for the issue.

Skyline Financial Services Pvt. is the registrar whereas Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. is the market maker for this NSE SME IPO.

The allotment of shares in Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Oct. 1. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for non-allottees and credit of shares into the Demat account of successful bidders on Oct. 3.

Divyadhan Recycling Industries shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on Oct. 4.