Diffusion Engineers Files Fresh IPO Papers With SEBI

On the financial front, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 24.6 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 255 crore in the financial year 2023 from Rs 204.6 crore in the preceding fiscal 2022. Profit after tax rose 30 per cent to Rs 22.14 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 17.05 crore in the previous financial year.