Dhara Rail Projects, Apollo Techno Among Five SME IPOs To Debut On Final Day Of 2025

The Dhara Rail Projects IPO was subscribed 111.9 times during the three-day bidding period from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26. The NSE SME issue received applications for 29.62 crore shares against 26.47 lakh shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota 71.3 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their segment 199.41 times. The retail portion was booked 97.61 times.

The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 50.2 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares.

Founded in 2010, the company works with Indian Railways through tenders and partnerships with original equipment manufacturers. The Mumbai-based company provides annual maintenance and repair work for railway rolling stock systems.

According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Dhara Rail Projects SME IPO stood at Rs 12 on Dec. 30. Based on the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 126, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 138. The latest GMP implies listing of shares at a premium of 9.52% over the issue price.