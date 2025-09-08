Dev Accelerator IPO: GMP Rises To 16% Ahead Of Sept. 10 Launch, Check Key Details

Dev Accelerator Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week to raise over Rs 143 crore from the primary market.

Dev Accelerator, commonly known as DevX, was founded in 2017 and offers flexible office solutions, including coworking spaces.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dev Accelerator IPO, including its latest grey market premium, price band and offer size, ahead of the launch on Sept. 10.