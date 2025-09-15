Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Date Today: Check Allotment Status, GMP, Listing Date

Dev Accelerator IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 15, following the successful subscription. The initial public offering (IPO) of Dev Accelerator closed with a strong subscription on the third and final day of bidding on September 12.

The mainboard IPO was subscribed 63.97 times. Investors across categories applied for more than 84.1 crore shares against 1.31 crore shares on offer. Dev Accelerator IPO was booked 164.72 times in the retail category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 87.97 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category was booked 20.30 times.

Dev Accelerator IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 143.35 crore. The mainboard public offer comprised entirely a fresh issue of 2.35 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 56 and Rs 61 apiece. The IPO was open for subscription from September 10 to September12.

Investors who applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.