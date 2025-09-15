Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Date Today: Check Allotment Status, GMP, Listing Date
Investors who bid for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE and BSE. According to the current GMP, investors can expect a potential gain of up to 13%.
Dev Accelerator IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 15, following the successful subscription. The initial public offering (IPO) of Dev Accelerator closed with a strong subscription on the third and final day of bidding on September 12.
The mainboard IPO was subscribed 63.97 times. Investors across categories applied for more than 84.1 crore shares against 1.31 crore shares on offer. Dev Accelerator IPO was booked 164.72 times in the retail category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 87.97 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ category was booked 20.30 times.
Dev Accelerator IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 143.35 crore. The mainboard public offer comprised entirely a fresh issue of 2.35 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 56 and Rs 61 apiece. The IPO was open for subscription from September 10 to September12.
Investors who applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.
Steps To Check Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Dev Accelerator Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "DevX" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Visit the KFintech IPO allotment page here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the dropdown list, select "Dev Accelerator Ltd."
Choose your identification method: PAN, Application Number, or Demat.
Enter the relevant details based on your selection.
Click “Submit” to view your IPO allotment status.
Dev Accelerator IPO Listing Date
The company will initiate refunds for unsuccessful applicants on Sept. 16. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of successful bidders the same day.
Shares of Dev Accelerator are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 17.
Dev Accelerator IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Dev Accelerator IPO was Rs 8 as of 8:00 a.m. on September 15. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 69 per share at a premium of 13.11% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.