Dev Accelerator Files IPO Draft Papers, To Sell 2.47 Crore Shares Via Fresh Issue

Dev Accelerator, the office space provider that operates under the brand name DevX, filed the draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering on Monday. The company will sell a total of 2.47 crore shares through a fresh issue.

The total issue size is "up to 24,700,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 2," the DRHP stated, without mentioning the overall amount that the company targets to raise.

The IPO will comprise only a fresh issue of shares, without any offer-for-sale component, the draft papers noted.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. will be the bookrunning lead manager for the issue, whereas KFIN Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar, it added.