Deon Energy Files DRHP Papers For Rs 150-Crore IPO

Deon Energy Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include only fresh issues of shares worth Rs 150 crore.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 100 crore will be used for repayment or pre-payment in full or part of certain borrowings of the company. A part of the funds will be used for the general corporate purposes.