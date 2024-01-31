DelaPlex IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Find Steps To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for DelaPlex IPO concluded on January 30. On the final day, the total subscription reached 177.80 times, with Quantitative Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribing 90.91 times, while Net Institutional Investments (NII) stood at 335.23, retail investors reached 159.91 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com.

DelaPlex IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 46.08 crore with a price band of Rs 186 to Rs 192 per share.