DelaPlex IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Find Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for DelaPlex Limited will be finalised on Wednesday, January 31.
The subscription period for DelaPlex IPO concluded on January 30. On the final day, the total subscription reached 177.80 times, with Quantitative Institutional Buyers (QIB) subscribing 90.91 times, while Net Institutional Investments (NII) stood at 335.23, retail investors reached 159.91 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com.
DelaPlex IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 46.08 crore with a price band of Rs 186 to Rs 192 per share.
DelaPlex IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the DelaPlex IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Investors can check DelaPlex IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check DelaPlex IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "DelaPlex Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status
DelaPlex IPO Listing Date
DelaPlex IPO will list on NSE SME on Friday, February 2, 2024.
DelaPlex IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, January 25
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 30
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 31
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, January 31
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 1
Listing Date: Friday, February 2
DelaPlex IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 2,400,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 46.08 crore)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,800,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 34.56 crore)
Shares on offer for sale: 600,000 shares
Price band: Rs 186 to Rs 192 per share
Lot size: 600 Shares
About DelaPlex Limited
DelaPlex Limited, a subsidiary of U.S.-based delaPlex INC., was established on February 12, 2004. The company, headquartered in Nagpur with additional presence in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, offers technology and software development solutions worldwide. Their services include software-defined data centers, cloud computing, security solutions, and artificial intelligence.
Certified with ISTQB Gold and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and compliant with ISO 9001:2015, the company operates in India, the USA, and Dubai. The company has a total of 300 personnel, including 286 employees and 14 contractors, managing various business functions.