Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO Day 1: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Monday, to raise up to Rs 260 crore. It has been subscribed 1.6 times as of 12:30 p.m.

The grey market premium for the stock was Rs 60 per share, reflecting a 29.56% premium as of 10:59 a.m., according to InvestorGain. However, the GMP is speculative and not an official price.

The price band for the offer is set at Rs 192 to Rs 203 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of nearly 1.1 crore shares worth Rs 217.2 crore and an offer for sale of 0.21 crore shares, amounting to Rs 42.8 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 78.01 crore through anchor investors on Friday, allotting 38.42 lakh shares at Rs 203 per share. Neomile Growth Fund led the subscription, acquiring 38.46% of the allotment.

Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. Fedex Securities Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.