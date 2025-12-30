Deepa Jewellers Files Draft Papers for IPO, To Raise Rs 250 Crore Via Fresh Issue
Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the issue and Bigshare Services Private Limited will be the registrar of the issue.
Deepa Jewellers Limited has filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering, with the company looking to raise Rs 250 crore through fresh issues of shares.
The IPO also has an offer for sale component up of to 1.18 crore equity shares, with promoters Ashish Agarwal and Seema Agarwal offloading stake in the OFS, with each selling up to 59.24 lakh shares.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.
Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 215 crore will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory.
The Hyderabad-based company is an organized B2B designer, processor and supplier of hallmarked gold jewellery, primarily having operations in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It operates in 22 karat gold jewellery processing, job-work, and trading.
The company designs, processes, and sells hallmarked plain gold and precious stone-studded jewellery. It is one of the key processors and suppliers of vaddanam and CNC machine-cut bangles, distributing to jewellery retail chains and standalone stores.
The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 stood at Rs 1,397 crore in comparison to Rs 1,024.57 crore in fiscal 2024. Revenue from operations in the six months ended September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 812.19 crore. Profit for the last fiscal was at Rs 40.58 crore in comparison to profit of Rs 24.35 crore in fiscal 2024.