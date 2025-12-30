Deepa Jewellers Files Draft Papers for IPO, To Raise Rs 250 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Deepa Jewellers Limited has filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering, with the company looking to raise Rs 250 crore through fresh issues of shares.

The IPO also has an offer for sale component up of to 1.18 crore equity shares, with promoters Ashish Agarwal and Seema Agarwal offloading stake in the OFS, with each selling up to 59.24 lakh shares.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Emkay Global Financial Services Limited and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the issue and Bigshare Services Private Limited will be the registrar of the issue.