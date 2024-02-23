Deem Roll Tech IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Deem Roll Tech IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, February 23.
On the last day of subscription for Deem Roll Tech IPO, the total subscription reached 256.55 times, with non-institutional investors subscribing 311.95 times, and retail investors 180.50 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 29.26 crore and the issue was entirely a fresh issue of 22.68 lakh shares. IPO was open for subscription on February 20 and closed today February 22. It was priced at Rs 129 per share.
Investors can check Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment status on official website of registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Deem Roll Tech Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status
Deem Roll Tech IPO Listing Date
Shares of Deem Roll Tech IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Deem Roll Tech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, February 20
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 22
Basis of Allotment: Friday, February 23
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, February 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, February 26
Listing Date: Tuesday, February 27
About Deem Roll Tech Limited
Deem Roll Tech Limited, founded in May 2003, manufactures steel and alloy rolls exported to over 10 countries. With three manufacturing units in Gujarat and West Bengal, the company serves domestic and international customers, producing more than 7 types of rolls. As of December 31, 2023, the company employs 275 individuals.