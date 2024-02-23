Deem Roll Tech IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Deem Roll Tech IPO, the total subscription reached 256.55 times, with non-institutional investors subscribing 311.95 times, and retail investors 180.50 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 29.26 crore and the issue was entirely a fresh issue of 22.68 lakh shares. IPO was open for subscription on February 20 and closed today February 22. It was priced at Rs 129 per share.