Decoding Meesho 'Zero Commission' Magic Trick And More That The IPO Reveals
Looking at where the IPO funds are allocated, it’s clear Meesho is transforming from an e-commerce app into a tech conglomerate.
For years, people questioned: "How does Meesho make money if they charge sellers 0% commission?" The assumption was that if you don't tax the transaction, you don't have a business. The RHP dispels this myth.
The zero-commission policy wasn't the revenue model - it was the bait. By removing fees, Meesho gathered India’s most fragmented and valuable asset: 7,06,471 active sellers. These are mostly small sellers dealing in unbranded and regional goods - a significant segment accounting for over 75% of India’s retail expenditure.
Once Meesho secured this vast supply, it activated its actual profit engine:
Commission (0%): The lure that built the castle.
Fulfillment: Making money through shipping.
Advertising: Making money by offering visibility.
The data confirms this pivot is working. In the last six months alone, for every Re 1 a seller spent on ads, they generated Rs 13.55 in sales – an exceptionally high return. This shows Meesho has successfully transitioned from a struggling retailer to a mature ad-tech platform that shields itself from the razor-thin margins of selling cheap clothes.
And perhaps, the biggest surprise in the filing is the rapid growth of "Valmo", Meesho’s in-house logistics platform.
Think of it not as a fleet of trucks and warehouses owned by Meesho but as a smart software brain that manages other people's trucks and warehouses. In FY23, Valmo handled a mere 1.83% of shipped orders. Fast forward to the six months ending September 30, 2025, and that figure has skyrocketed to 64.52%.
This is where the "risk" factors are turned on their head. The RHP notes that 45.35% of Meesho’s sellers are concentrated in just three states: Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. But because sellers are densely packed in these areas, collecting parcels becomes highly efficient. It is this density that enables Valmo to operate at a cost 0.5-11% lower than its major rivals, according to RHP claims. Consequently, what appears to be a geographic risk actually becomes the secret weapon keeping Meesho’s prices low.
Meanwhile, many have expressed concern over Meesho's heavy reliance on Cash-on-Delivery (COD). In the last six months, 72% of orders were paid in cash. The issue with cash is that many customers change their minds upon delivery - leading to an approximate success rate of 80%.
However, dismissing Meesho because of this would be unwise. The company used cash payments to reach the "Bharat" user base - roughly 88% of its customers living outside India's top eight cities. This vast population was the target that other apps spent billions trying to capture and failed. Meesho succeeded by absorbing the hassle of cash payments.
Now, a shift is occurring. "Prepaid orders" (paid online) have increased from just 11.29% in FY23 to 28% now. The data indicates a significant efficiency gain in converting these users to digital payments, which boast a remarkable 96.39% success rate. This allows the company to reduce friction-related costs substantially.
Nearly 44% of the IPO proceeds (Rs 1,400 crore for cloud infrastructure and Rs 480 crore for AI talent) are dedicated purely to technology. These funds will fuel the "BharatMLStack," an artificial intelligence engine already processing an astonishing 5.92 billion data points daily. This AI is so effective that it now determines what you buy – 74.57% of all orders on the platform are driven by AI recommendations rather than search.
All of this paints a picture of a very different business from what Indian markets are accustomed to, and it will be fascinating to see how the markets respond to this IPO. One thing is certain - Meesho is not a low-margin marketplace fighting a price war; it is a technology and logistics powerhouse powered by a zero-commission model that attracts and retains sellers and consumers alike.
