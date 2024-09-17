Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO: Check GMP And Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offer from Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday and will close on September 19. This will be followed by the finalisation of share allotment on September 20.

The supply chain and logistical solutions provider aims to raise Rs 65.06 crore through the public offer.

The SME IPO consists of a fresh issue of 55.24 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 59.66 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 5.4 crore.

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd. Shares will be tentatively listed on the NSE's SME platform, Emerge, on September 24.

The IPO's price band has been fixed between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot of 1,200 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,29,600.

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, out of the 60,24,000 shares offered - 24.01% is reserved for QIB, 14.18% for Non-institutional investors, 33.08% for retail investors and 23.25% for Anchor investors.

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO’s book-running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt. and the registrar for the issue is Link Intime India Pvt. Deccan Transcon Leasing's IPO market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.

The issue was subscribed 3.97 times on Day 1 and 11.51 times on Day 2.