‘Day Light Heist’: IPO-Bound OYO Draws Criticism Over Controversial Bonus Share Ballot

A fintech founder has raised concerns about a potential “daylight heist” by hospitality chain OYO Rooms, alleging that retail investors are being “short-changed” by the company’s promoters.

In a post on X on Friday, financial expert Mohit Garg said that on Oct. 27, OYO sent out a postal ballot with three proposals: increasing authorised capital, issuing bonus CCPS (Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares), and granting sweat equity.

“Normally, whenever you are a retail shareholder, you would tend to ignore such postal ballots & emails from companies. Which is exactly the intention of this one - that one ignores the mail and does not take action upon it,” the post alleged.